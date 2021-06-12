‘A great way to end it’: Ludlowe girls lacrosse ready to face Darien in Class L final

FAIRFIELD — For the first time in her career with the Ludlowe girls lacrosse team, senior Callie Cirilli knows her next game will be her last as a Falcon.

No matter the outcome, playing against Darien in Saturday’s Class L final will be a shining moment for the program and its seniors.

“This is the first time that all of us know this is going to be our last game,” Cirilli, a co-captain, said before Ludlowe’s final practice at Taft Field on Friday. “In past years, it’s been win or lose, this could be our last game. (Saturday), we know it’s definitely the final one and honestly, it’s hitting me today a little bit.”

