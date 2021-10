The 2021 FCIAC Fall Tournament Schedule

Boys Golf

Championship at Silver Spring CC, Ridgefield, Thurs., Oct. 14

Boys and Girls Cross Country

Championships at Waveny Park, New Canaan, Wed., Oct. 20, 2:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Quarterfinals at higher seed – Thurs., Oct. 28, time TBA

Semifinals at Wilton – Mon., Nov. 1, 5/7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time in semifinals

Final at Warde – Thurs., Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Quarterfinals at higher seeds – Fri., Oct. 29, time TBA

Note: Games can be moved to Sat., Oct. 30 if field conflict

Semifinals at Brien McMahon – Tues., Nov. 2, 6/7:30 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time in semifinals

Final at Brien McMahon – Thurs., Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Quarterfinals at higher seed – Fri., Oct. 29, time TBA

Note: Games can be moved to Sat., Oct. 30 if field conflict

Semifinals at Ludlowe – Mon., Nov. 1, 5/7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time in semifinals

Final at Norwalk – Thurs., Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Quarterfinals at higher seeds – Tues, Nov. 2, time TBA

Semifinals at Ludlowe – Thurs., Nov. 4, 5/7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time in semifinals

Final at Ludlowe – Sat., Nov. 6, 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving

Swimming Trials at Greenwich – Wed., Nov. 3, 5 p.m.

Diving Finals at Westhill – Thurs., Nov. 4, 5 p.m.

Swimming Finals at Greenwich – Sat., Nov. 6, 4 p.m.