Field set for FCIAC girls soccer tournament

Unbeaten St. Joseph will lead a field of eight teams into the FCIAC girls soccer tournament, which gets underway with quarterfinal games on Thursday.

Here is the schedule:

FCIAC Tournament

Quarterfinals – Thurs., Oct. 28

No. 8 Greenwich (7-5-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (14-0-1), 3 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan (9-3-3) at No. 4 Staples (9-2-4), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton (8-16) at No. 3 Warde (10-3-2), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgefield (8-3-4) at No. 2 Ludlowe (10-3-2), 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Mon., Nov. 1, at Wilton, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final – Thurs., Nov. 4, at Warde, 7 p.m.

The Cadets (14-0-1), who edged Wilton 1-0 on Monday, are the No. 1 seed and will host a first-round game against No. 8 Greenwich. The Cardinals sealed up the final playoff berth with a shutout of Norwalk on Monday.

Also hosting quarterfinal games areNo. 2 Ludlowe, No. 3 Warde and No. 4 Staples.

Ludlowe and Warde finished with identical records, with Ludlowe taking the higher seed based on its 1-0 win over Warde on Oct. 12.

Staples and Ridgefield also finished tied, with each finishing 9-2-4, with the Wreckers earning the tiebreaker. Since the two teams played to a 2-2 tie in their head-to-head meeting, the quality result criteria was used to break the deadlock in the standings, and Staples got the nod based on its tie against St. Joseph.