WILTON — After his Wilton football team defeated New Canaan last weekend, coach EJ DiNunzio said it was such a wonderful feeling, he didn’t think he’d ever experience anything like that again.

As it turns out, he only had to wait seven days.

For the first time in nearly three decades, Wilton was able to celebrate a victory over its rival, as the Warriors defeated No. 7 Ridgefield 14-7 on Saturday at Fujitani Field.

