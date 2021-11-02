FCIAC postseason tournaments: Streaming, attendance and tickets

Girls Swimming and Diving
Swimming Trials at Greenwich – Wed., Nov. 3, 5 p.m.
- No fans allowed due to space restrictions
Diving Finals at Westhill – Thurs., Nov. 4, 5 p.m.
- Two parents per diver will be allowed entrance. Masks are mandatory. Tickets are $5, cash only
Swimming Finals at Greenwich – Sat., Nov. 6, 4 p.m.
- Two parents per finals participant will be allowed entrance. Masks are mandatory. Tickets are $10, cash only.
Streaming of FCIAC Swimming
- LocalLive will be streaming the swimming trials and finals from Greenwich High. The links are below.
- Local Live: FCIAC Swim Trials, Wed., Nov. 3, 5 p.m.
- Local Live: FCIAC Swim Finals, Sat., Nov. 6, 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls Soccer, Field Hockey and Girls Volleyball
- No restrictions on fan attendance
- Masks are mandatory for girls volleyball
For presale tickets, click here to go to Ticket Spicket
Streaming of FCIAC tournament events
Local live will be streaming some events during the tournaments. Links will be provided here when they are available
Tuesday., Nov. 2
Local Live
Girls volleyball quarterfinal: Warde at Greenwich, 4 p.m.
Darien Athletic Foundation: Field Hockey Semifinals at McMahon
Ridgefield vs. New Canaan, 5 p.m.