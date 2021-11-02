FCIAC postseason tournaments: Streaming, attendance and tickets

Girls Swimming and Diving

Swimming Trials at Greenwich – Wed., Nov. 3, 5 p.m.

No fans allowed due to space restrictions

Diving Finals at Westhill – Thurs., Nov. 4, 5 p.m.

Two parents per diver will be allowed entrance. Masks are mandatory. Tickets are $5, cash only

Swimming Finals at Greenwich – Sat., Nov. 6, 4 p.m.

Two parents per finals participant will be allowed entrance. Masks are mandatory. Tickets are $10, cash only.

Streaming of FCIAC Swimming

Boys and Girls Soccer, Field Hockey and Girls Volleyball

No restrictions on fan attendance

Masks are mandatory for girls volleyball

For presale tickets, click here to go to Ticket Spicket

Streaming of FCIAC tournament events

Local live will be streaming some events during the tournaments. Links will be provided here when they are available

Tuesday., Nov. 2

Local Live

Girls volleyball quarterfinal: Warde at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Darien Athletic Foundation: Field Hockey Semifinals at McMahon

Ridgefield vs. New Canaan, 5 p.m.

Staples vs. Darien, 7 p.m.