NORWALK — A long and hard-fought game, one which spanned more than 70 minutes, ended with the Darien field hockey team in a familiar spot: Celebrating a championship.

Senior co-captain Molly McGuckin set up sophomore Blake Wilks for the winning goal during a 2-on-1 breakaway in double overtime, as the Blue Wave captured their fourth consecutive FCIAC crown 1-0 over New Canaan Thursday night at Brien McMahon.

