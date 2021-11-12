FCIAC teams in States: Who’s left and what’s next

Class LL Girls Soccer
Who’s Left
No. 6 Ludlowe, No. 9 Staples, No. 10 Wilton, No. 12 Warde, No. 13 Ridgefield, and No. 18 Danbury
What’s Next
Quarterfinals – Fri., Nov. 12
No. 16 Farmington at No. 9 Staples, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Cheshire at No. 6 Ludlowe, 3 p.m.
No. 18 Danbury at No. 10 Wilton, 4 p.m.
No. 13 Ridgefield at No. 12 Warde, 5 p.m.
Click here for the Class LL bracket
Class L Girls Soccer
Who’s Left
No. 1 St. Joseph
What’s Next
Quarterfinals – Fri., Nov. 12
No. 8 Branford at No. 1 St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
Click here for the Class L bracket
Class LL Boys Soccer
Who’s Left
No. 5 Norwalk, No. 6 Staples, and No. 8 Darien
What’s Next
Quarterfinals – Sat., Nov. 13
No. 8 Darien at No. 1 Xavier, Noon
No. 13 Cheshire at No. 5 Norwalk, time TBA
No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Fairfield Prep, time TBA
Click here for the Class LL bracket
Class L Field Hockey
Who’s Left
No. 1 New Canaan, No. 2 Darien, No. 7 Ridgefield, No. 8 Greenwich, and No. 11 Wilton
What’s Next
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Darien, 4 p.m.
No. 11 Wilton at No. 3 Hall, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
No. 8 Greenwich at No. 1 New Canaan, Noon
Click here for the Class L bracket
Class LL Girls Volleyball
Who’s Left
No. 2 Greenwich, No. 3 Darien, No. 10 Wilton, and No. 12 Ludlowe
What’s Next
Quarterfinals – Nov. 13
No. 12 Ludlowe at No. 4 Conard, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Wilton at No. 2 Greenwich, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Newtown at No. 3 Darien, 6 p.m.
Click here for the Class LL bracket
Class L Girls Volleyball
Who’s Left
No. 18 St. Joseph
What’s Next
Quarterfinals – Nov. 13
No. 10 Bristol Eastern at No. 18 St. Joseph, 6 p.m.