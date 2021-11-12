FCIAC teams in States: Who’s left and what’s next

Class LL Girls Soccer

Who’s Left

No. 6 Ludlowe, No. 9 Staples, No. 10 Wilton, No. 12 Warde, No. 13 Ridgefield, and No. 18 Danbury

What’s Next

Quarterfinals – Fri., Nov. 12

No. 16 Farmington at No. 9 Staples, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Cheshire at No. 6 Ludlowe, 3 p.m.

No. 18 Danbury at No. 10 Wilton, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Ridgefield at No. 12 Warde, 5 p.m.

Click here for the Class LL bracket

Class L Girls Soccer

Who’s Left

No. 1 St. Joseph

What’s Next

Quarterfinals – Fri., Nov. 12

No. 8 Branford at No. 1 St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

Click here for the Class L bracket

Class LL Boys Soccer

Who’s Left

No. 5 Norwalk, No. 6 Staples, and No. 8 Darien

What’s Next

Quarterfinals – Sat., Nov. 13

No. 8 Darien at No. 1 Xavier, Noon

No. 13 Cheshire at No. 5 Norwalk, time TBA

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Fairfield Prep, time TBA

Click here for the Class LL bracket

Class L Field Hockey

Who’s Left

No. 1 New Canaan, No. 2 Darien, No. 7 Ridgefield, No. 8 Greenwich, and No. 11 Wilton

What’s Next

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Wilton at No. 3 Hall, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

No. 8 Greenwich at No. 1 New Canaan, Noon

Click here for the Class L bracket

Class LL Girls Volleyball

Who’s Left

No. 2 Greenwich, No. 3 Darien, No. 10 Wilton, and No. 12 Ludlowe

What’s Next

Quarterfinals – Nov. 13

No. 12 Ludlowe at No. 4 Conard, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Wilton at No. 2 Greenwich, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Newtown at No. 3 Darien, 6 p.m.

Click here for the Class LL bracket

Class L Girls Volleyball

Who’s Left

No. 18 St. Joseph

What’s Next

Quarterfinals – Nov. 13

No. 10 Bristol Eastern at No. 18 St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Click here for the Class L bracket