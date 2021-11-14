Eleven FCIAC teams have reached the CIAC tournament semifinals

A dozen FCIAC teams have advanced to the CIAC tournament semifinals, which will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Class LL girls soccer, the conference is guaranteed a championship, with all four semifinalists coming from the FCIAC.

St. Joseph defeated Branford 2-1 in a Class L quarterfinal game which started on Saturday and was completed on Sunday. The contest had been suspended due to inclement weather early in the second half with the score tied at 1-1 .

The FCIAC also has three teams in both the Class LL girls volleyball and Class L field hockey semifinals, with Staples as the last remaining boys soccer from the FCIAC in the Class LL semis.

Here’s the scoreboard from the past two days and the semifinal schedule:

Class LL Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

No. 9 Staples 1, No. 16 Farmington 0 (OT)

No. 6 Ludlowe 4, No. 14 Cheshire 0

No. 10 Wilton 2, No. 18 Danbury 1

No. 12 Warde 2, No. 13 Ridgefield 2 (Warde wins in PKs 4-2)

Class L Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

No. 2 Darien 1, No. 7 Ridgefield 0

No. 11 Wilton 3, No. 3 Hall 0

Saturday, Nov. 13

No. 1 New Canaan 1, No. 8 Greenwich 0 (2 OT)

Class LL Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 13

No. 1 Xavier 2, No. 8 Darien 1 (OT)

No. 6 Staples 1, No. 3 Fairfield Prep 0

No. 13 Cheshire 2, No. 5 Norwalk 0 (OT)

Class L Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 14

No. 1 St. Joseph 2, No. 8 Branford 1

Game was suspended due to inclement weather with the score tied 1-1 in the second half and was completed on Sunday

Class LL Girls Volleyball Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 13

No. 12 Ludlowe 3, No. 4 Conard 2

No. 2 Greenwich 3, No. 10 Wilton 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-16)

No. 3 Darien 3, No. 11 Newtown 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-21)

Class L Girls Volleyball Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 13

No. 10 Bristol Eastern 3, No. 18 St. Joseph 0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-15)

Tournament Schedule

Class L Field Hockey Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 16

No. 11 Wilton vs. No. 2 Darien at Norwalk, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Glastonbury vs. No. 1 New Canaan at Pomperaug, 6 p.m.

Class LL Girls Volleyball Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 17

No. 3 Darien vs. No. 2 Greenwich at Warde, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Cheshire at Pomperaug, 6 p.m.

Class LL Boys Soccer Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 17

No. 7 Farmington vs. No. 6 Staples at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 7 p.m.

Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 16

No. 6 Ludlowe vs. No. 10 Wilton at Bunnell, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Warde vs. No. 9 Staples at Trumbull, 6:30 p.m.

Class L Girls Soccer Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 16

No. 4 Waterford vs. No. 1 St. Joseph at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.