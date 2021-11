WILTON — It’s been pretty clear since week one that Norwalk’s Cam Edwards is in the midst of an impressive season.

But what the Bears’ senior running back did on Friday night in Wilton? That almost defies description.

Edwards rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns in a superlative performance, as Norwalk knocked off the Warriors 41-21 at Fujitani Field in Wilton. Edwards had 253 yards and four TDs in the second half, and added an interception as well.

