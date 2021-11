NEW HAVEN — Darien has developed one of the most successful swimming and diving programs in the state over the past decade not with the dominance of a select few athletes, but overall depth.

“We do not have superstars,” Darien coach Marj Trifone said after her Blue Wave won the Class L championship. “We have 18 swimmers and four divers that won this. We didn’t come into the season with a lot of experience. I told the girls to go out and race and have fun.”

Click here for the complete story