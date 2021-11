Five FCIAC teams advance to state field hockey, girls soccer finals

Class L Field Hockey

Semifinals – Tues., Nov. 16

No. 11 Wilton 1, No. 2 Darien 0 (Wilton wins in shootout 3-2)

No. 1 New Canaan 2, No. 5 Glastonbury 0

Final at Wethersfield, Sat., Nov. 20

No. 11 Wilton vs. No. 1 New Canaan, time TBA

Class LL Girls Soccer

Semifinals – Tues., Nov. 16

No. 9 Staples 1, No. 12 Warde 0

No. 10 Wilton 2, No. 6 Ludlowe 1 (Wilton wins in PKs 3-1)

Final at Dillon Stadium, Nov. 20 or 21

No. 9 Staples vs. No. 10 Wilton, time TBA

Class L Girls Soccer

Semifinals – Tues., Nov. 16

No. 1 St. Joseph 4, No. 4 Waterford 0

Final at Dillon Stadium, Nov. 20 or 21

No. 10 Simsbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph

Class LL Boys Soccer

Semifinals – Wed., Nov. 17

No. 7 Farmington vs. No. 6 Staples at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 7 p.m.

Class LL Girls Volleyball

Semifinals – Wed., Nov. 17

No. 3 Darien vs. No. 2 Greenwich at Stamford HS, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Cheshire at Pomperaug HS, 6 p.m.