STAMFORD — The Greenwich and Darien girls volleyball teams have gotten to know each other extremely well while playing six times during the past two seasons.

And while the Cardinals have had the better of the rivalry during that span, nothing has come easily.

With a trip to the state final on the line, second-seeded Greenwich held off a comeback bid by No. 3 Darien and won 3-1 in the CIAC Class LL semifinals Wednesday night at Stamford.

Click here for the complete story