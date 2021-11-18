Darien, St. Joseph, New Canaan remain atop football poll

Undefeated Darien was the unanimous pick for No. 1 as the Blue Wave led a trio of FCIAC teams in the top three spots in the Week 10 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll which was released Nov. 15.

Coach Mike Forget’s Darien Blue Wave, which improved to 9-0 with a 34-0 victory at home over Brien McMahon, received all 21 first-place votes and 630 polling points from the voting media members.

St. Joseph received 574 points to earn the No. 2 ranking again while New Canaan got 528 points to maintain its No. 3 ranking. Both of those FCIAC teams improved to 8-1 with victories last weekend.

Fairfield Prep (8-1) was No. 4 again while Maloney (8-1) moved up one spot to No. 5.

There are four FCIAC teams among the top six as Greenwich moved up two spots from the previous poll from No. 8 to No. 6 after rolling to a 64-12 victory at home over Stamford to improve to 6-3.

The four teams ranked 7-10 are Killingly (8-0), Hall (8-1), Shelton (8-2) and Windsor (8-1).

The FCIAC is represented by a large group of elite teams and very good teams as there are nine conference teams among the top 23 teams which received votes.

Trumbull, Norwalk, Wilton, Staples, and Ridgefield are the five FCIAC teams in the “Also receiving votes” category as 25 teams statewide received votes. Trumbull (7-2) received the 12th most polling points, Norwalk (6-3) got the 14th most, Wilton (6-3) the 16th most, Staples (7-2) the 17th most, and Ridgefield (4-5) got the 23rd most points.

Top-ranked Darien, second-ranked St. Joseph, third-ranked New Canaan and sixth-ranked Greenwich are all idle this coming weekend and will play their next game on Thanksgiving.

New Canaan hosts Darien in the No. 1-versus-No. 3 showdown, St. Joseph plays at Trumbull and Greenwich hosts Staples. All three of those games have kickoff at 10 a.m.

In the current 2021 Class LL Football Point Rankings which eventually determine the eight state playoff participants via points accumulation, Darien and New Canaan are ranked first and third, respectively, as the two FCIAC teams currently among the top eight. Darien ranks first with 166.11 points, Fairfield Prep is second with 155.00, and New Canaan is third with 145.56 points.

The next four FCIAC teams are ranked 10-14 in Class LL. Staples is ranked 10th with 124.44 points and followed by Trumbull (122.78), Greenwich (120.56) and Norwalk (111.67).

St. Joseph is atop the Class L rankings with 159.44 points and Wilton is 11th with 122.22.