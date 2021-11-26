Thanksgiving football scoreboard; CIAC tournament qualifiers

Thanksgiving scoreboard

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Ridgefield 13, Danbury 8

Thursday, Nov. 25

New Canaan 12, Darien 7

Greenwich 34, Staples 28

St. Joseph 35, Trumbull 7

Ludlowe 50, Warde 24

Norwalk 50, McMahon 0

Stamford 14, Westhill 7

Harding 54, Bridgeport Central 14

State tournament qualifiers and schedule

Note: Matchups are not official until final points and standings are approved by the CIAC on Friday.

Quarterfinal games begin at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30

Class LL

No. 7 Southington (8-2) at No. 2 New Canaan (9-1)

No. 6 Hamden (8-2) at No. 3 Darien (9-1)

No. 8 Greenwich (7-3) at No. 1 Fairfield Prep (9-1)

Class L

No. 8 Daniel Hand (7-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (9-1)