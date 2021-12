DARIEN — Even with his team up big in the fourth quarter, Darien running back Tighe Cummiskey refused to come off the field, wanting to spend the final minutes he would play on his home turf to be on the field.

Cummiskey, running through big holes and catching passes out of the backfield, had a big night, scoring three times as Darien wasted little time letting everyone know they had moved on from a Thanksgiving loss to New Canaan and were refocused on the CIAC Class LL Tournament.

Click here for the complete story