FCIAC schools’ spectator and mask policies for winter sports

Indoor Track and Field

Staples and Wilton: 100 parents allowed; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged; As parents leave, an equal number will be allowed entrance; $5 admission.

Brien McMahon

Gymnasium: 2 guests per athlete; Guests must pre-register – Google Doc link will be provided to each school; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Ice rink: 2 guests per athlete; Guests must pre-register – Google Doc link will be provided to each school; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Central

Gymnasium: Unlimited attendance; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Danbury

Gymnasium: Attendance capped depending on opponent; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Danbury Ice Arena: Masks on, covering nose and mouth entering building. This is regardless of vaccination status or medical exemption.

WCSU Pool: Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Darien

Gymnasium: Limit at 100% of normal capacity; Masks required.

Darien Ice House: Limit at 100% of normal capacity; Masks required.

Darien YMCA Pool: Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Gymnastics: Unlimited attendance, Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Fairfield-Ludlowe

Gymnasium: Unlimited attendance, Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Ice Rink: Unlimited attendance, Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Pool: 2 parents power swimmer; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Gymnastics: Unlimited attendance, Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Fairfield-Warde

Gymnasium: Unlimited attendance, Masks required; Social distancing encouraged..

Ice Rink: Unlimited attendance, Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Pool: 2 parents power swimmer; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Gymnastics: Unlimited attendance, Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Greenwich

Gymnasium: No spectator limit; Masks mandatory; Social distancing recommended.

Hamill Rink: No spectator limit; Masks recommended but not required; Social distancing recommended.

Pool: No spectator limit; Masks mandatory; Social distancing recommended.

Gymnastics: No spectator limit; Masks mandatory; Social distancing recommended.

New Canaan

Gymnasium: Unlimited attendance; Masks required for all spectators – We reserve the right to reassess our policy based on compliance.

Darien Ice House: Unlimited attendance; Masks required for all spectators – We reserve the right to reassess our policy based on compliance.

New Canaan YMCA: Masks required.

Norwalk

Gymnasium: 2 guests per athlete; Guests must pre-register – Google Doc link will be provided to each school; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Ice rink: 2 guests per athlete; Guests must pre-register – Google Doc link will be provided to each school; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Pool: 2 guests per athlete; Guests must pre-register – Google Doc link will be provided to each school; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Ridgefield

Gymnasium: Limit at 100% of normal capacity; Masks required.

Winter Garden Ice Arena: Limit at 100% of normal capacity; Masks required.

Pool: Limit at 100% of normal capacity; Masks required.

St. Joseph

Gymnasium: Unlimited attendance; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Ice Rink: No spectator limit; Masks recommended but optional.

Pool: Masks required.

Stamford

Gymnasium: Limited number of fans allowed (300 total); Tickets will be sold online at Ticket Spicket (https://spicket.events/blackknights; Masks required, Social distancing encouraged.

Terry Conners Rink: Unlimited spectators; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Staples

Gymnasium: Unlimited spectators; Required masks and social distancing.

Ice Rink: Unlimited spectators; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Pool: Unlimited spectators; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Trumbull

Gymnasium: Unlimited spectators; Required masks and social distancing.

Ice Rink: Unlimited spectators; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Pool: Unlimited spectators; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Gymnastics: Spectator policy TBD; Masks required.

Westhill

Gymnasium: Limited number of fans allowed (300 total); Masks required, Social distancing encouraged.

Terry Conners Rink: Unlimited spectators; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Wilton

Gymnasium: No spectator limit; Masks mandatory; Social distancing encouraged; We reserve the right to reassess our policy based on compliance.

Ice Rink: Limited at 100% of normal capacity; Masks required.

Pool: 2 parents per swimmer; Masks required; Social distancing encouraged.

Gymnastics: No spectator limit; Masks mandatory; Social distancing recommended.