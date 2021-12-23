Boys Basketball – Trumbull 66, Harding 45

Harding 2 16 15 11 – 45
Trumbull 21 9 22 13 – 66
Harding: Jaiden Bown 4 1-4 9, Isiah Ayala 1 0-0 2, Zaire Lloyd 4 4-4 13, Miles Barton 0 0-0 0, Jamarr Wright 2 2-3 7, Melquis Bueno 0 0-0 0, Jalen Minur 5 0-1 13, Junior Mulenga 0 0-0 0, Efrain Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-12 45.
Trumbull: Ben Miller 2 0-0 6, Ray Vicente 4 0-0 10, Sean Racette 1 0-0 2, Aiden Copeland 0 0-0 0, Brandon Fowler 1 0-2 2, Connor Johnston 8 1-3 17, Kieran O’Sullivan 1 1-2 3, Luca Antonio 9 2-4 20, Brian Elmo 1 0-0 2, Ryan Johnston 0 1-2 1, Will Zaslow 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 5-13 66.
3-pointers: H – Minur 3, Lloyd, Wright; T – Miller 2, Vicente 2.
Trumbull: Racette 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Johnston 8 rebounds; Antonio 7 rebounds; Vicente 4 assists.