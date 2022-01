Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 60, Norwalk 36

Norwalk 9 8 11 9 – 36

St Joseph 18 24 6 12 – 60

Norwalk: Rose Kennerly 2 4-8 8, Camilla Rogers 4 0-4 11, Tiffany Martinez1 0-1 2, Sam Philipp 2 0-0 6, CC Thomas 0 1-2 1L, amia Ashley 3 0-0 6, Rachel Miller 1 0-0 2, Serenity Mayhew 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-15 36.

St Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 0 2-2 2, KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0, Kate Rudini 3 1-2 7, Kayleigh Carson 3 0-0 6, Kayla Angrand 2 2-2 6, Erika Stephens 2 2-2 6, Izzy Casucci 9 0-0 18

Kirsten Rodriguez 4 7-10 15, Maggie Wetmore 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-18 60.

3-pointers: N – Camilla Martinez 3, Sam Philipp 2.

Highlights: SJ – Dennaye Hinds had 11 Rebounds and 2 Blocks, Kirsten Rodriguez had 10 Rebounds and 4 Assists, Izzy Casucci had 10 Rebounds and 3 Blocks and 3 Steals, Kate Rudini had 7 assists and 4 Steals.

Records: Norwalk 1-3, St.Joseph 3-1.