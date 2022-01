Wrestling – Greenwich 66, Wilton 12

106: Anthony Panarella (G) won by forfeit; 120: Angel Espana (G) pinned Stephan Scavetta, 3:54; 126: Kevin Barrios (G) pinned Joshua Keshet, 1:16; 132: Thomas Andruss (G) won by forfeit; 138: Facundo Montesinos (G) won by forfeit; 145: Javier Serra (G) pinned Liam Pearsall, 3:45; 152: Victor Bejarano (G) pinned Michael Arbisi, 2:22; 160: Quinton Kiss (W) pinned Charlie Dixon, 3:13; 170: Garrett O’Dell (G) won by forfeit; 182: Louis Ceci (G) won by forfeit; 195: Jason Sodokoff (G) won by forfeit; 220: Sam Kahn (W) won by forfeit; 285: Andrew Falla (G) won by forfeit.