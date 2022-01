Wrestling – Trumbull 51, Enfield 20

106: Robert Moeller (E) tech. fall Bisher Hiba, 18-3; 113: John Kendall (T) won by forfeit; 120: Ethan Bounanducci (E) pinned Aaron Bouffard, 0:22; 126: Robert McNally (E) pinned Michael Pogany, 1:00; 132: Emmett Fruin (T) won by forfeit; 138: Andrew Grabinski (T) pinned Andrew Merrill, 0:43; 145: Sam Lapham (T) dec. K’dyn McBride, 10-8; 160: Warren Little (T) pinned Brayden Rathbun, 1:10; 170: Patrick Dobbs (T) pinned Jacob Beiler, 0:33; 182: Corbin Milne (T) won by forfeit; 195: Jack Magrath (T) won by forfeit; 220: Lukas Cylwik (T) won by forfeit; 285: Keonta Crawford (E) dec. Mike Gianetti, 5-4.