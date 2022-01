Wrestling – Trumbull 72, Maloney 12

106: Bisher Hiba (T) won by forfeit; 113: John Kendall (T) won by forfeit; 120: Onil Carrion Herrera (M) pinned Aaron Bouffard, 0:10; 126: Michael Pogany (T) pinned Nicholas Rodriguez, 2:34; 132: Emmett Fruin (T) won by forfeit; 138: Andrew Grabinski (T) pinned Saleem Saleh, 0:34; 145: Sam Lapham (T) won by forfeit; 152: Hayden Provencal (T) won by forfeit; 160: Warren Little (T) pinned Dairo Garcia, 0:29; 170: Patrick Dobbs (T) pinned Jose Vasquez, 0:18; 182: Corbin Milne (T) won by forfeit; 195: Jack Magrath (T) pinned Daejon Nixon, 1:03; 220: Lukas Cylwik (T) pinned Luis Delgado, 1:25; 285: Michael Reddick (M) pinned Mike Gianetti, 0:30.