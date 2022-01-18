FCIAC basketball and ice hockey scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Warde 74, Stamford 54

Westhill 70, Bridgeport Central 45

Wilton 59, Brien McMahon 52

Ludlowe 65, Darien 60 (2 OT)

Staples 72, Danbury 62

Greenwich 43, Norwalk 40

Girls Basketball

Ludlowe 51, Darien 25

Stamford 54, Warde 26

Norwalk 46, Greenwich 40

Wilton 66, Brien McMahon 24

Bridgeport Central at Westhill

Boys Ice Hockey

Barrington (RI) 2, New Canaan 2 (OT)

Westhill/Stamford 5, Staples 2

Greenwich 2, Hamden 2

Northeastern 3, McMahon/Norwalk 2

Ridgefield 3, West Haven 2

Xavier 6, Darien 5 (OT)

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan 5, Suffield co-op 0

Stamford/Westhill/Staples 8, Masuk co-op 0

Greenwich 9, Fairfield co-op 3

Trumbull/St. Joseph 6, Wilton 2

Hamden at Ridgefield

