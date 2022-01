Wrestling – New Canaan 51, Ludlowe 24

106: Sajan Shah (NC) won by forfeit; 113: Chris Cuesta (NC) won by forfeit; 120: Ryan Zeller (L) dec. Michael Gabriel, 6-2; 126: Dylan Sherman (L) pinned Marco DeRubeis, 1:53; 132: Joaquin Garcia-Berg (NC) dec. Gavin Gitman, 3-1; 138: RJ DeCamillo (NC) pinned Tyler Fratarcangeli,, 1:28; 145: Donnell Young (L) pinned Cael Wilderman , 5:59; 152: JT O’Neil (NC) won by forfeit; 160: Will Mears (L) dec. Patrick Zoccolillo, 4-2; 170: Alex Moore (L) pinned Anthony Marcella, 2:23; 182: Sean DiPanni (NC) pinned Sebastian Guzman, 3:26; 195: Keegan Noone (NC) won by forfeit; 220: Gilbert Clay (NC) won by forfeit; 285: Michael Gildea (NC) won by forfeit.