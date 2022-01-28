Boys Basketball – Wilton 62, St. Joseph 47

St. Joseph 14 7 5 21 – 47
Wilton 12 7 20 23 – 62
St. Joseph: Brandon Hutchison 1 0-0 2, Will Sydnor 7 0-0 17, Johnny Niv 0 0-0 0, Dashawn Hall-Johnson 2 3-5 9, Derek Long 2 0-4 4, Ethan Long 4 4-4 13, Sebastian Sampieri 0 0-0 0, Luke Fortin 0 0-0 0, Sean Curley 0 0-0 0, Charley Hare 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-13 47.
Wilton: Zarius Eusebe 4 0-0 8, Tommy McKiernan 5 0-0 14, Parker Woodring 7 4-4 20, Kevin Hyzy 6 6-8 18, Max Andrews 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-12 62.
3-pointers: SJ – Sydnor 3, Hall-Johnson 2, E. Long; W – McKiernan 4, Woodring 2.
Fouled Out: W – McKiernan
Records: St. Joseph 5-6 overall, 3-4 FCIAC; Wilton 10-1, 7-0.