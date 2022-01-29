Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 58, Danbury 49

Danbury 16 6 10 17 – 49

St Joseph 19 11 19 9 – 58

Danbury: Tenley Wallin 3 1-2 9, Chloe Perreault 6 0-0 13, Cam Frohlich 3 0-0 9, Jolie Osborne 0 0-0 0, Viviana Flores 1 0-0 3, Amaryi Edwards 7 1-2 15, Gabby Kufuor 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-4 49.

St Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 4 2-2 10, KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0, Kate Rudini 4 2-3 10, Kayleigh Carson 4 0-1 11, Kayla Angrand 0 0-0 0, Erika Stephens 3 0-0 6, Izzy Casucci 4 0-0 8, Kirsten Rodriguez 5 3-3 13, Abby Savoie 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-9 58.

3-pointers: D – Cam Frohlich 3, Tenley Wallin 2, Chloe Perrault, Viviana Flores; SJ – Kayleigh Carson 3.

Highlights: SJ – Izzy Casucci had 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks; Kirsten Rodriguez had 11 rebounds; Dennaye Hinds had 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Kate Rudini had 10 assists and 4 steals and 3 blocks; D – Amaryi Edwards had 14 rebounds; Chloe Perrault had 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

Records: Danbury 7-6 overall, 6-2 FCIAC; St. Joseph 11-1, 8-0.