Boys Basketball – Stamford 56, Trumbull 43

Stamford 15 9 13 19 – 56
Trumbull 11 14 10 8 – 43
Stamford: Davion Pinn 7 4-5 19, Malik Rivers 0 0-0 0, Brian Rose 0 0-0 0, Max Katcho 0 0-0 0, Ejai Presley 6 2-6 16, Joseph Salvatore 4 0-1 10, Rodney Lassiter 0 0-0 0, Lukas Sotell 1 7-8, 9, Ryan Connor 1 0-0 2, Luis DeLeon 0 0-1 0, Robert Ruiz 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-21 56.
Trumbull: Ben Miller 0 0-0 0, Ray Vicente 4 0-0 9, Sean Racette 1 7-8 9, Aiden Copeland 0 0-0 0, Brandon Fowler 1 0-0 2, Kieran O’Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Luca Antonio 3 0-0 8, Owen Bull 0 0-0 0, Brian Elmo 3 0-0 8, Will Zaslow 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 8-12 43.
3-pointers: S – Presley 2, Salvatore 2, Pinn; T – Antonio 2, Elmo 2, Vicente.
Technicals: T – Vicente, Antonio
Records: Stamford 7-5 overall, 4-4 FCIAC; Trumbull 5-7, 2-6