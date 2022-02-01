Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 61, Westhill 49

Westhill 11 11 13 14 – 49

St. Joseph 4 17 10 30 – 61

Westhill: Jeyson Slade 7 1-2 16, Anderson Graham 3 1-2 8, Chris Gattuso 1 0-0 2, Aiden Lamothe 3 0-0 6, Chris Rene 0 0-0 0, Sergio Lemus 1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Winchester 4 2-2 11, Ryan Paige 0 0-0 0, Nasir Thornton 1 0-0 2, Keith Sapp 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-6 49.

St. Joseph: Brandon Hutchison 0 0-0 0, Will Sydnor 10 0-0 23, Johnny Niv 1 0-0 2, Derek Long 6 0-1 12, Ethan Long 7 0-1 14, Charley Hare 0 0-0 0, Tommy Crossen 0 0-0 0, Luke Fortin 1 0-0 3, Dashawn Hall-Johnson 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 0-2 61.

3-pointers: WH – Slade, Graham, Winchester; SJ – Sydnor 3, Fortin, Hall-Johnson.

Highlights: SJ – Ethan Long took a career-high two charges and led the team with four steals; Sydnor had a team-high four rebounds.

Records: Westhill 11-2 overall, 7-2 FCIAC; St. Joseph 6-6, 4-4.