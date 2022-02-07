Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 51, Brien McMahon 16

McMahon 3 4 4 5 – 16

St. Joseph 16 10 12 13 – 51

Brien McMahon: Aleigh Stanley 3 3-5 9, Jessica Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Alexa Smith 0 0-0 0, Alicia Agulas 2 2-3 7, Deja Smalls 0 0-0 0, Jaclyn Zerrusen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Mattus 0 0-0 0, Nahla Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Julia Macias 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 5-8 16.

St. Joseph: KK Geignetter 1 3-4 6, Kayleigh Carson 2 0-0 5, Kayla Angrand 3 2-2 8, Erin Donegan 1 0-0 3, Izzy Casucci 2 0-0 4, Abby Savoie 1 0-0 2, Erin Lovett 4 13-16 21, Maggie Wetmore 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 18-22 51.

3-pointers: BM – Alicia Agulas; SJ – KK Geignetter, Kayleigh Carson, Erin Donegan.

Records: Brien McMahon 2-12 overall, 1-10 FCIAC; St Joseph 15-1,11-0.

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals; KK Geignetter had 6 assists and 3 steals; Kayla Angrand had 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.