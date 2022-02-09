Tickets for FCIAC wrestling and gymnastics championships

Tickets for this weekend’s FCIAC wrestling and gymnastics championships are available through Ticket Spicket, with links provided with the schedules below.

Tickets can be saved digitally or printed at home and can be shown at the gate of the event. Please note that no tickets will be available at the gate.

Tickets are $10. For wrestling, separate tickets are needed for each day.

FCIAC Wrestling Championships at New Canaan HS

Friday, Feb. 11

First round and quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets (digital or print at home)

Saturday, Feb. 12

Semifinals and consolations, 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals, Noon

Third/fourth and fifth/sixth matches, 2 p.m.

Weight class finals, 4 p.m.

Click here for tickets (digital or print at home)

FCIAC Gymnastics Championships at the Gymnastics and Cheerleading Academy, Fairfield

Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.

Click here for tickets (digital or print at home)