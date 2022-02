NEW CANAAN — The Danbury wrestling team entered the FCIAC tournament wrestlebacks Saturday morning trailing Warde by 25 points. After they were finished, the Hatters had closed the gap to 3.5 points.

Danbury won five weight classes in the finals, including the only head-to-head against Warde at 106 pounds, claiming its 34th FCIAC wrestling championship in 35 years and 11th tournament in a row by the narrowest of margins: 225.5 to 221.

