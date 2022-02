DARIEN — As if the New Canaan girls ice hockey team hasn’t found enough offense this season, now the Rams have a hat trick from a defender in a game against the state’s second-ranked team.

Junior Amanda Benson scored once in each period and helped the defense pitch a shutout as New Canaan dominated in a 5-0 victory over Darien Saturday night at the Darien Ice House.

