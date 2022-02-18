Pre-purchase FCIAC girls basketball and girls ice hockey playoff tickets

Tickets for the FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals and semifinals and FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals can be pre-purchased at Ticket Spicket.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens.

For Saturday’s girls basketball quarterfinals, separate tickets are being sold for the afternoon (Noon and 2 p.m.) and evening (5 and 7 p.m.) sessions.

FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals at Staples HS

Saturday, Feb. 19

No. 3 Ludlowe vs. No. 6 Greenwich, Noon

No. 2 Danbury vs. No. 7 Stamford, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 5 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 8 Trumbull , 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Basketball Semifinals at Trumbull HS

Tuesday, Feb. 22, first game tips off at 6 p.m., order TBA

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals at Darien Ice House

Wednesday, Feb. 23

New Canaan vs. Greenwich, 6 p.m.

Darien vs. Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 7:40 p.m.