Match-ups set for the FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament, which gets underway with the top four seeds hosting quarterfinal games on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The final piece of the puzzle fell into play on Monday when the Fairfield co-op defeated New Canaan 4-2 at the Wonderland of Ice, leapfrogging over the Rams and into second place.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 26

No. 6 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 5

No. 7 Westhill/Stamford vs. No. 2 Fairfield co-op at Wonderland of Ice, 6:30

No. 8 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Darien at Darien Ice House, 7:30

No. 5 Greenwich vs. No. 4 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 7:50

Semifinals

Wed., March 2, at higher seeds, times TBA

Final

Sat., March 5, at Danbury Ice Arena, 4:30