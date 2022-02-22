Boys Basketball – Warde 68, Trumbull 56

Trumbull 17 11 10 18 – 56
Warde 22 13 14 18 – 68
Trumbull: Ben Miller 3 1-3 7, Ray Vicente 2 2-2 7, Sean Racette 2 2-2 7, Aiden Copeland 1 2-2 4, Brandon Fowler 3 0-0 8, Connor Johnston 2 0-2 4, Kieran O’Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Luca Antonio 1 0-0 3, Brian Elmo 2 0-0 6, Ryan Johnston 2 0-0 5, Will Zaslow 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 8-13 56.
Warde: Demian Vial 3 0-0 6, Justyn Davis 11 1-3 25, Colin Vigeant 4 0-0 11, Jack Plesser 7 0-0 14, Karl Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Braden Moore 1 0-0 2, David Melson 2 2-2 7. Totals 29 3-5 68.
3-pointers: T – Fowler 2, Vicente, Racette, Antonio, R. Johnston; W – Vigeant 3, Davis 2, Melson.
Records: Trumbull 7-12 overall, 4-10 FCIAC; Warde 15-4, 10-4.