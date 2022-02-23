Field set for FCIAC boys basketball tournament

The quarterfinal match-ups are set for the FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which tops off on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Fairfield-Warde High.

The eight playoff teams had been determined as of Monday’s games, with seedings finalized following Wednesday’s games.

Here is the playoff schedule:

FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 26, at Warde

No. 3 St. Joseph vs. No. 6 Westhill, Noon

No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Danbury, 2

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 5 Warde, 5

No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 Greenwich, 7

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 1, at Wilton, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Final

Thursday, March 4, at Wilton, 7 p.m.