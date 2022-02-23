Field set for FCIAC boys basketball tournament

The quarterfinal match-ups are set for the FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which tops off on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Fairfield-Warde High.
The eight playoff teams had been determined as of Monday’s games, with seedings finalized following Wednesday’s games.
Here is the playoff schedule:
FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Feb. 26, at Warde
No. 3 St. Joseph vs. No. 6 Westhill, Noon
No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Danbury, 2
No. 4 Staples vs. No. 5 Warde, 5
No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 Greenwich, 7
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 1, at Wilton, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Final
Thursday, March 4, at Wilton, 7 p.m.