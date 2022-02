Rich Bulan has coached plenty of champions during his 20-plus years with the New Canaan girls ice hockey team. Sometimes, even he has to admit, he’s in awe of what they can do.

New Canaan continued its spectacular run by capturing its third FCIAC championship in four years with a 5-1 victory over the Stamford/Westhill/Staples co-op Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

