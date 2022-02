FAIRFIELD — Westhill had not made a field goal nearly midway through the fourth quarter when sophomore Jeremiah Winchester knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner, putting the Vikings up by three.

Then with his team up by four with just over a minute remaining, Winchester caught a pass and quickly pulled up from five feet beyond the 3-point line, draining the long-range shot to put Westhill up seven and essentially ice the win over St. Joseph in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

