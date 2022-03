WILTON — Things went about as well as they possibly could for the Wilton boys basketball team in the FCIAC semifinals.

Wilton scored at the rim and from deep, also dominating the rebounding on both ends in a start-to finish victory.

Aided by a 20-0 run spanning the second and third quarters, No. 2 seeded Wilton rolled over No. 6 Westhill 67-43.

The Warriors will face No. 1 Ridgefield in the championship game at Zeoli Field House in Wilton Thursday at 7.

