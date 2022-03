Ridgefield 0 0 0 1 – 1

Fairfield. 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring

OT – R – James Ahern (Lucas Pereira), 2:08

Goalies

R – Henry Ertl 37 saves

FF – Tommy Adams 25 saves

MVP: Henry Ertl (Ertl did not allow a goal over 147:52 in 3 playoff games)