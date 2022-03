SHELTON — Three years to the day of the last CHSGHA girls ice hockey final, New Canaan will finally have a chance to defend its state crown. And it will come in a rematch of that title game against Darien.

The Rams and Blue Wave, the top two seeds in state tournament, punched their tickets to the championship game with semifinal victories Saturday night at the Rinks at Shelton.

No. 1 New Canaan defeated No. 5 ETB 4-1 in the opener, and No. 2 Darien defeated No. 6 Avon 5-1 in the nightcap.

