MIDDLETOWN — Middletown coach Rob Smernoff allowed just a few moments for himself as time ran down Monday night at LaBella-Sullivan Gymnasium. By his lonesome at the far end of the team’s bench, he raised both arms above his head in triumph.

The Blue Dragons, seeded third in the Class LL girls basketball tournament, were headed to their first semifinal in Smernoff’s 15 seasons as head coach — and likely for any Blue Dragons team — after beating battle-tested Danbury 61-46.

Click here for the complete story