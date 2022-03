FCIAC’s State Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard for March 7-10

Monday, March 7

Boys Basketball

Div. II first round

Newington at St. Joseph, 5

Xavier at Westhill, 6

Greenwich at Simsbury, 6:30

Sheehan at Staples, 6:30

Stamford at Stratford, 6:30

Girls Basketball

Class LL Quarterfinals

Hillhouse at Wilton, 7

Danbury at Middletown, 7:45

Class MM Quarterfinals

Ledyard at St. Joseph, 7

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. II First Round

Westhill/Stamford at Daniel Hand (Northford), 8:30

Div. III First Round

Staples at SWGL (Enfield Twin RInks), 2:50

Tuesday, March 8

Boys Basketball

Div. I First Round

New Britain at Danbury, 6:30

New Canaan at Hillhouse, 6:30

Trumbull at West Haven, 6:30

Div. III First Round

Norwalk at St. Paul, 6:30

Darien at WCA, 6:30

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. I First Round

Greenwich at Darien (Darien Ice House), 4:30

Simsbury at Ridgefield (Winter Garden), 6

St. Joseph at New Canaan (Darien Ice House), 7

Div. II First Round

Woodstock Academy at Trumbull (Shelton), 6:30

Wednesday, March 9

Girls Ice Hockey

CHSGHA State Final

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien at Bennett Rink, 7

Boys Basketball

Div. II Second Round

Newtown/Avon winner at Wilton, 6:30

Newington/St. Joseph winner at Holy Cross, 6:30

Xavier/Westhill winner at Conard, 6:30

Greenwich/Simsbury winner at Northwest Catholic, 6:30

Stamford/Stratford winner at Crosby, 6:30

Sheehan/Staples winner vs. Waterford/Enfield winner, time and site TBA

Diving

Class LL at Middletown HS, 5:30

Class L at Sheehan HS, 5:30

Thursday, March 10

Boys Basketball

Div. I Second Round

Trumbull/West Haven winner at Fairfield Prep, 5:30

Danbury/New Britain winner NDWH, 6:30

New Canaan/Hillhouse winner at Ridgefield, 6:30

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Warde, 7:30

Div. III Second Round

Norwalk/St. Paul winner vs. Berlin/EO Smith winner, site and time TBA

Darien/WCA winner vs. Bassick/Brookfield winner, site and time TBA

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. III Quarterfinals

Staples/SGWL winner vs. Newington/Rocky Hill co-op winner, time and site TBA