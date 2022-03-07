2021-22 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming and Diving

First Team

Liam Flaherty, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Mic Dilascia, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Justin Jacob, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back

Aiden Bucaria, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, 100 Breast

Hudson Jang, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Medley Relay

Peter Christian, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Peter Mottolese, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

John Frankowski, Westhill/Stamford  – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay

Jack Clancy, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Matthew Weiner, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay

Riley Twiss, Staples – 200 Free

Max Wolfenden, Ridgefield – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 400 Free Relay

Kalen Anbar, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 IM, 100 Back

Mike Kvashchuk, Norwalk/McMahon– 50 Free, 100 Free

Luke Mignano, Ridgefield – 50 Free, 100 Free

Thomas Dupont, Darien – 100 Fly, 100 Breast

Kai O’Malley, Ridgefield – 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay

Riley Twiss, Staples – 500 Free

Felix Flakstad, Greenwich – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Ryan Jee, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Kegan Clark, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Jaden Jang, Westhill/Stamford  – 200 Free Relay

Whitaker Grover, Greenwich – Diving

Jack Krug, New Canaan – Diving

Ben Bradley, Norwalk – Diving

Second Team

Kris Flores, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay

Finn Cunniffe, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay

Derek Yin, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay, 100 Back

Jack Haley, New Canaan – 200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Henry Peters, Darien – 200 IM, 100 Free

Rommin Adl, New Canaan – 50 Free, 100 Back

Aleksander Matszcyk, St. Joseph – 50 Free

Max Scalise, Darien – 50 Free

Deacon Mascarinas, New Canaan – 100 Free, 100 Breast

Andrew Berkowitz, Staples – 100 Free

Ryan Roberts, Darien – 500 Free

John Greiner, New Canaan – 500 Free

Giancarlo Colistra, Norwalk/McMahon – 500 Free

Marko Katra, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Josef Jisl, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

