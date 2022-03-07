2021-22 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming and Diving

First Team
Liam Flaherty, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Mic Dilascia, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Justin Jacob, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back
Aiden Bucaria, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, 100 Breast
Hudson Jang, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Medley Relay
Peter Christian, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Peter Mottolese, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
John Frankowski, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay
Jack Clancy, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Matthew Weiner, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay
Riley Twiss, Staples – 200 Free
Max Wolfenden, Ridgefield – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 400 Free Relay
Kalen Anbar, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 IM, 100 Back
Mike Kvashchuk, Norwalk/McMahon– 50 Free, 100 Free
Luke Mignano, Ridgefield – 50 Free, 100 Free
Thomas Dupont, Darien – 100 Fly, 100 Breast
Kai O’Malley, Ridgefield – 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay
Riley Twiss, Staples – 500 Free
Felix Flakstad, Greenwich – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Ryan Jee, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Kegan Clark, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Jaden Jang, Westhill/Stamford – 200 Free Relay
Whitaker Grover, Greenwich – Diving
Jack Krug, New Canaan – Diving
Ben Bradley, Norwalk – Diving
Second Team
Kris Flores, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay
Finn Cunniffe, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay
Derek Yin, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay, 100 Back
Jack Haley, New Canaan – 200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Henry Peters, Darien – 200 IM, 100 Free
Rommin Adl, New Canaan – 50 Free, 100 Back
Aleksander Matszcyk, St. Joseph – 50 Free
Max Scalise, Darien – 50 Free
Deacon Mascarinas, New Canaan – 100 Free, 100 Breast
Andrew Berkowitz, Staples – 100 Free
Ryan Roberts, Darien – 500 Free
John Greiner, New Canaan – 500 Free
Giancarlo Colistra, Norwalk/McMahon – 500 Free
Marko Katra, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Josef Jisl, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay