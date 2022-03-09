Div. I Boys Ice Hockey First Round – New Canaan 5, St. Joseph 3

St. Joseph 1 0 2 – 3

New Canaan 1 1 3 – 5

Scoring: First period: NC – Doster Crowell (Nick Megdanis) 5:14; SJ – MJ Torre (Joey Bisson) 8:00; Second period: NC – Nick Megdanis (Doster Crowell, Michael Rayher) 6:40; Third period – SJ – Andrew Tata (Brady Tommasi) 2:06; SJ – Johnny Karafa (unassisted) 3:57; NC – Nick Megdanis (Teddy Cooney) 10:15; NC – Carter Spain (Gavin Fitzpatrick, Teddy Cooney) 12:12; NC – Doster Crowell (empty net) 14:51.

Goalies: SJ – Tyler Stiewing 39 saves; NC – Beau Johnson 24 saves.

Record: St. Joseph 6-16-0; New Canaan 14-6-3.