FCIAC State Tournament Scoreboard, Schedule for March 9-12

Wednesday, March 9

Girls Ice Hockey

CHSGHA State Final

No. 1 New Canaan 4, No. 2 Darien 3

Thursday, March 10

Boys Basketball

Div. I Second Round

NDWH 83, Danbury 53

Ridgefield 64, Hillhouse 42

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Warde, 7:30

Div. II Second Round

Conard 70, Westhill 61

Wilton 57, Newtown 49

Northwest Catholic 72, Greenwich 45

Crosby 62, Stamford 57

Waterford 51, Staples 48 (OT)

St. Joseph at Holy Cross, 6:30

Div. III Second Round

Berlin 47, Norwalk 42

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. III Quarterfinals

Staples vs. Newington at Northford Ice Pavilion, 7

Diving

Class L at Sheehan HS, 6:30

Friday, March 11.

Boys Basketball

Div. II Quarterfinals

St. Joseph/Holy Cross winner at Wilton, 7

Girls Basketball

Class MM Semifinals

St. Joseph vs. Daniel Hand at Jonathan Law, 7

Saturday, March 12

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. I Quarterfinals

New Canaan vs. Fairfield Prep at Bennett Rink, 1

Northwest Catholic vs. Darien at Bennett Rink, 4

Ridgefield vs. Notre Dame-West Haven at Wonderland of Ice, 4