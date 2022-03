WEST HAVEN — There were several question marks concerning the Darien boys ice hockey team when the 2021-22 season got underway.

With senior Chris Schofield returning in the net, goalie was not one of those concerns.

With Schofield delivering a superb performance, sixth-seeded Darien won a defensive battle with No. 3 Northwest Catholic 2-1 in the CIAC Division I quarterfinals Saturday at Bennett Rink in West Haven.

Click here for the complete story