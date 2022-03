The word “grit” comes up often when Darien’s players and coaches describe each Blue Wave victory in this year’s CIAC Division I boys ice hockey tournament.

Having reached the end game with a state final matchup against top-ranked Notre Dame-West Haven, Darien coach Mac Budd spoke about that grit, but also added a small bit of advice for his players…

“Play the game and not the moment.”

Click here for the complete story