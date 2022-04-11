FCIAC Scoreboard for Saturday, April 9

Baseball

Warde 11, Coginchaug 2

Wilton 13, Pomperaug 2

Conard 9, Norwalk 3

Daniel Hand 3, St. Joseph 1

Stamford 13, Kolbe Cathedral 0

Softball

Trumbull 8, Ledyard 2

Westhill 10, Greenwich 0

Darien 16, Bridgeport Central 0

Stamford 10, Joel Barlow 4

Brien McMahon 23, Kolbe Cathedral 7

Norwalk at Pomperaug

Westhill at Brookfield

Boys Lacrosse

Darien 15, Chaminade (NY) 12

Mamaroneck (NY) 11, Greenwich 10

Norwalk 10, Shelton 3

Weston 17, St. Joseph 9

New Canaan 7, Glastonbury 1

Wilton 11, Fairfield Prep 7

Ridgefield 15, Rye (NY) 4

Staples 22, Trumbull 3

Ludlowe 6, Kellenberg Memorial (NY) 3

Brien McMahon at Bethel

Immaculate at Westhill

Girls Lacrosse

Westhill 13, Immaculate 11

Wilton 14, Rye (NY) 1

Newtown 11, St. Joseph 10

John Jay (NY) 15, Ridgefield 12

Weston 13, Stamford 6

Guilford 12, Ludlowe 11 (OT)

Darien 10, Victor (NY) 9

Brien McMahon 8, Bethel 7

