FCIAC Scoreboard for Saturday, April 9

Baseball
Warde 11, Coginchaug 2
Wilton 13, Pomperaug 2
Conard 9, Norwalk 3
Daniel Hand 3, St. Joseph 1
Stamford 13, Kolbe Cathedral 0
Softball
Trumbull 8, Ledyard 2
Westhill 10, Greenwich 0
Darien 16, Bridgeport Central 0
Stamford 10, Joel Barlow 4
Brien McMahon 23, Kolbe Cathedral 7
Norwalk at Pomperaug
Westhill at Brookfield
Boys Lacrosse
Darien 15, Chaminade (NY) 12
Mamaroneck (NY) 11, Greenwich 10
Norwalk 10, Shelton 3
Weston 17, St. Joseph 9
New Canaan 7, Glastonbury 1
Wilton 11, Fairfield Prep 7
Ridgefield 15, Rye (NY) 4
Staples 22, Trumbull 3
Ludlowe 6, Kellenberg Memorial (NY) 3
Brien McMahon at Bethel
Immaculate at Westhill
Girls Lacrosse
Westhill 13, Immaculate 11
Wilton 14, Rye (NY) 1
Newtown 11, St. Joseph 10
John Jay (NY) 15, Ridgefield 12
Weston 13, Stamford 6
Guilford 12, Ludlowe 11 (OT)
Darien 10, Victor (NY) 9
Brien McMahon 8, Bethel 7