Staples 110 020 1 – 5 6 1

Trumbull 140 001 x – 6 6 4

Batteries: S – Tasha Taubenhiem (L) and Jennifer Westphal; T – Becca Sexton W (5-1) and Melanie Difabio.

Highlights

T – Sexton had 9 strikeouts. Julia Telep had a triple and 2 RBIs. Maura Carbone had 2 hits. Caroline Hall was on base 3 times with 2 walks, a single, 2 runs and an RBI.

S – Taubenhiem had 10 strikeouts. Westphal had a HR. McDonald had 3 hits including a double