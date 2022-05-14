FCIAC tennis tournaments hit the courts on Monday and Tuesday

The tournament fields are nearly set for the FCIAC boys and girls tennis tournaments, which will get underway with quarterfinal matches early next week.

The girls quarterfinals will be played at 4 p.m., Monday, with the boys quarterfinals set for 4 p.m., Tuesday.

The No. 8 seed in the boys tournament will be determined in Saturday when Wilton, which has clinched the No. 5 seed, takes on Trumbull.

Trumbull is currently in ninth place, but could earn the eighth playoff berth with a victory over Wilton. If the Eagles fall, New Canaan will be the No. 8 seed.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Girls Tennis – Monday, May 16

No. 5 Ludlowe at No. 4 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 Westhill, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich at No. 2 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis – Tuesday, May 17

No. 8 New Canaan or Trumbull at No. 1 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Warde at No. 3 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 Westhill, 4 p.m.